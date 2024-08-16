On a shoestring: Waqf wallet shrinks on dwindling property income

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite a steady addition in assets under management.

As a result, there is little left to spend on community welfare, after accounting for all other expenses, especially since the pandemic.

Collectively, Waqf properties across various states had a net income of over ~80 crores in 2014-15 (FY15) and also in 2015-16 (FY16), shows data from the Waqf Assets Management System of India