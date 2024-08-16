Business Standard
Home / India News / On a shoestring: Waqf wallet shrinks on dwindling property income

On a shoestring: Waqf wallet shrinks on dwindling property income

This is despite an increase in properties registered under the Waqf

Rupee, Indian Rupee
Premium

Mustafa says that the yardstick to judge the Amendment Bill is to see if it improves identification and protection of Waqf properties from encroachment | Photo: Bloomberg

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite a steady addition in assets under management.

As a result, there is little left to spend on community welfare, after accounting for all other expenses, especially since the pandemic.

Collectively, Waqf properties across various states had a net income of over ~80 crores in 2014-15 (FY15) and also in 2015-16 (FY16), shows data from the Waqf Assets Management System of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon