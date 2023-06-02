On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

Air India's on-time performance (OTP) went from the second best among the major carriers in April to the second worst in May, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The airline's OTP dropped from 91.63 per cent in April to 83.27 per cent in May, according to data reviewed by Business Standard.
Meanwhile, Tata group’s other airlines-AirAsia India and Vistara-were able to improve their OTPs in May.
SpiceJet, which has been at the bottom of OTP charts for the past few months, saw further decrease in its punctuality. Its OTPs in April and May were 72.84 per cent and 66.91 per cent, respectively, according to the MoCA data. The budget carrier scheduled about 10 per cent fewer flights in May as compared to April, according to aviation analytics firm Cirum.
