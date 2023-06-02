On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

SpiceJet, which has been at the bottom of OTP charts for the past few months, saw further decrease in its punctuality. Its OTPs in April and May were 72.84 per cent and 66.91 per cent, respectively, according to the MoCA data. The budget carrier scheduled about 10 per cent fewer flights in May as compared to April, according to aviation analytics firm Cirum.

Meanwhile, Tata group’s other airlines-AirAsia India and Vistara-were able to improve their OTPs in May.