close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Only 11% of jobs in India can be automated against global average of 18%, says Goldman Sachs' assessment of 30 countries

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Chart
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Only 11-12 per cent of full time equivalent employment (FTE) in India can be automated, the lowest out of many countries, despite the growing popularity and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the globe, according to a recent country-wise assessment by Goldman Sachs Global Invest
Or

Also Read

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs

Amazon, Goldman Sachs employees flood social media with layoff news

Nifty to reach 20,500 by end-2023, implying 12% price return: Goldman Sachs

Fiscal deficit in FY24 may be capped at 5.9%, says Goldman Sachs

Delhi consumer grievances redressal: Upload pics of products, bills via app

Eight states form committees to supervise direct selling activities

Delhi records 429 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate rises to 16.09%

Nearly 70 countries still contaminated by mines, people being killed: UN

PM lauds Isro as India achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Goldman Sachs | job market | India's job market

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon