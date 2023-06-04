close

Over 1,500 people stuck at station in Bengaluru following train mishap

Over 1,500 people stuck at station in Bengaluru following train mishap

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Railway station

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
More than 1,500 passengers including a large number of labourers are stranded at the Byappanahalli Railway Station here due to the cancelled trains as a fallout of the train derailment in Odisha.

With a big crisis unfolding at the Byappanahalli, the labour department and the Bengaluru civic agency on Sunday arranged food, water and mobile toilets for the passengers stuck at the railway station.

On the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the government departments joined hands to provide basic facilities including food and water to the stranded labourers and passengers whose trains to Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other north-eastern states have been cancelled.

Various social organisations too joined to serve the passengers stuck at the railway station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Train Accident Odisha

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

