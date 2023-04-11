close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 100 higher education institutions in U'khand linked with e-Granthalaya

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Educational institutions

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 100 higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand have been linked to the 'e-Granthalaya' portal, giving 1.9 lakh students and faculty members online access to course books and research papers in different subjects.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon.

A total of 115 higher educational institutions have been connected with the portal. A total of 1.9 lakh students and faculty members have registered on the portal which will give them easy online access to not just their course books but also research papers in different subjects, he said.

"Students in Uttarakhand will not have to struggle due to shortage of books anymore. It is a big achievement in the field of digital education," Rawat said.

E-Granthalaya is a digital platform developed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for government libraries for automation of in-house activities as well as member services and networking for resource sharing, according to officials.

Also Read

Build an equity-heavy portfolio for your child's higher education goals

Vocational education must be integrated into higher education institutes

Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt

Enrolment in higher education crosses 40 mn-mark for first time in country

Encourage teaching in local languages in education institutions: UGC to CMs

BHEL-led consortium bags order of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

Normal rains likely this year despite El Nino conditions, says IMD

Maharashtra sees 919 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 4,875

Bengaluru in close race with Delhi in direct tax collection: I-T dept data

General Insurance Council to punish fraudulent hospitals overcharging

Topics : Uttarakhand | education

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon