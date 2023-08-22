Over the Moon: Chandrayaan readies to land, India Inc prepares to take off

Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms

'Red' rain alert in HP, schools to be closed in Shimla, Mandi for 2 days

Working on war-footing to check dengue spread, 100,000 notices issued: MCD

Renewables to account for 65% of India's energy mix by 2030: R K Singh

Panic grips residents as groundwater oozes out of floors in Rishikesh

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

This is how the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter greeted the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on Monday, as the two communicated for the first time. This, an industry expert points out, symbolises the emergence of a modern Isro — short for the Indian Space Research Organisation, India’s space agency — conversant with today’s lingo.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com