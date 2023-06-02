Pakistan anti-terrorism court extends bail of former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before an anti-terrorism court here and secured an extension to his pre-arrest bail till June 13 in three cases including an attack on a top military commander's residence in Lahore, a court official said.
Khan, 70, who appeared before the ATC Lahore amid high security, reiterated that he faces "serious threats" to his life.
