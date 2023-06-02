close

Pakistan anti-terrorism court extends bail of former PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan appeared before an anti-terrorism court and secured an extension to his pre-arrest bail till June 13 commander's residence in Lahore, a court official said

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before an anti-terrorism court here and secured an extension to his pre-arrest bail till June 13 in three cases including an attack on a top military commander's residence in Lahore, a court official said.

Khan, 70, who appeared before the ATC Lahore amid high security, reiterated that he faces "serious threats" to his life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

