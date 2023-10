Let us embrace Gandhi's message, invest in peace, says UNGA president

J&K LG Sinha hands over land allotment orders to PMAY-G beneficiaries

Asian Games 2023: India bag 3 silver and 4 bronze medals on Day 9

Commercial operations of Indore metro rail to begin in next five month

Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists during J-K search operation

Reduce commercial area at airports to boost security checkpoints: BCAS

Private players to get limited access to GatiShakti masterplan: DPIIT

Inter-ministerial panel under GatiShakti recommends four rail projects

DXN to be airport code for Noida airport under construction in Jewar

Centre nudges state govts to speed up PM GatiShakti scheme adoption

The aviation and railway ministries are collaborating to expedite rail connectivity to three key airports currently under construction — Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Dholera (Gujarat) — under

