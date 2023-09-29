close
PM Modi calls for cleanliness drive on Oct 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by citizens

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Calling upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.
"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."
'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign. This follows PM Modi's appeal for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10 am on 1st Oct by all citizens.
Every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.
A special portal has been set up to help organizations put up different events. This portal will also invite influencers and citizens to join this people's movement as Swachhata Ambassadors. People can click pictures and upload them on the portal to mark their presence.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.
Earlier in 2021, PM Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.
Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-U) 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021, for a period of five years with a vision of achieving Garbage Free Status for all cities through 100 per cent source segregation, door-to-door collection and scientific management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills. It is also aimed at remediation of all legacy dumpsites and converting them into green zones.
Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward will be a giant step towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

