Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

PM Modi congratulates Isro on launch of Aditya-L1, maiden solar mission

"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity," he said on 'X'

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation and its scientists on the successful launch of the country's first solar mission.
"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity," he said on 'X'.
ISRO on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3, a few days ago.
As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport, located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.
"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1," the prime minister said.
 

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya-L1 mission: After conquering the moon, Isro its sets eyes on the sun

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Aditya-L1 mission LIVE: Launch successful as satellite completes separation

Cong hails Aditya-L1, shares timeline to understand continuity in Isro saga

India's Aditya L1 launched successfully; starts 125-day journey towards Sun

Narmada pollution: NGT directs Dindori collector to appear before it

ASI may seek more time from court on Gynavapi survey report, say lawyers

First mission that will probe Sun's innermost part: Scientist on Aditya L-1

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi ISRO Solar mission

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon