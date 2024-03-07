Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 15 airport projects on Sunday

"India is going to get 1,500 planes in the next 10 years. The government is expanding the airports across the country so that they can handle the rising demand," a source mentioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In Uttar Pradesh, the PM is expected to inaugurate airport projects in Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Aligarh, Shravasti, and Azamgarh, sources noted.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a total of 15 airport projects, including new terminals in Delhi and Lucknow, on Sunday as the general elections are approaching, sources privy to the development said.

The PM is likely to lay the foundation of new terminals in Hubli, Kadappa, and Belgavi in Karnataka. He is also expected to inaugurate the new terminals at the airports in Adampur, Punjab, and Pune, Maharashtra, sources mentioned.
The PM will also inaugurate the expanded T1 terminal at the Delhi airport. The T1 terminal has been under expansion in parts since 2019. The new T1 terminal is expected to have aerobridges, which were absent in the old terminal. The new terminal will have a 40 million passengers per year capacity, double that of the old terminal. The Delhi airport is run by the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited.

The Adani Group, which runs the Lucknow airport, has also built a new terminal there. The new terminal would be handling about 13 million passengers per annum, about three times that of the old terminal.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has previously stated that the government is focused on taking the number of airports and heliports in the country from about 150 to over 200 in the next five years.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

