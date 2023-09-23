close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

PM to inaugurate International Lawyers' Conference at Vigyan Bhawan today

The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: BJP Twitter

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'International Lawyers' Conference 2023 in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday.
The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.
According to an official statement, the International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme 'Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System' on September 23 and 24.
The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster the exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding of legal issues.
The conference, which is being organised for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law etc.
The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.

Also Read

LG S95QR 9.1.5 sound bar review: Expansive audio for cinema-like experience

SC disposes plea seeking BCI nod to declare foreign law students' result

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

New Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar unveiled, to be awarded on National Space Day

Dispute resolution with min court action vital for investment: Justice Shah

Women's reservation Bill is a transformative piece of legislation: USISPF

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir at UNGA, calls for vacating area

LIVE: PM to lay foundation stone of Int'l Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today

India-Canada row: Both countries stand to lose from dispute, says expert

Revival of Vikram, Pragyan automatic: ISRO scientist on Chandrayaan-3

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lawyers New Delhi

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon