Posturing to maintain balance on Congress' seesaw in Chhattisgarh

On grounds of Sonia’s ill health, the event was back-burnered since Rahul, too, showed little interest. The following day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived and Baghel’s supporters rolled out a carpet of rose petals for the Congress general secretary. The reception was unparalleled: over 6,000 kilos of rose petals covered a 2-kilometre stretch of road.

During the Congress’ 85th plenary session held in the Chhattisgarh capital in February this year, Baghel planned a historic welcome for former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Both landed in Raipur on February 24. The newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was, however, missing from the list.