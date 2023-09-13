Confirmation

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates NeVA project of Gujarat assembly

Murmu also addressed the state assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu (Screengrab from LIVE)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat assembly, aimed to make the House working paperless, and said it will bring transparency in the functioning of the assembly.
Murmu also addressed the state assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session.
"NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly and also help members of the House to access best practices of other assemblies," she said.
After solar alliance, the setting up of the Global Biofuel Alliance in the recently concluded G-20 summit is an important step for environment protection and self-sufficiency in the energy sector, Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Gujarat Gujarat Assembly

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

