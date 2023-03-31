close

Punjab gives nod to 25% hike in crop loss compensation due to untimely rain

Untimely rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds in the recent past have caused damage to wheat in several parts of the state

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Wheat crop

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave nod to 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop loss because of vagaries of weather.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said an official statement.

Keeping in view the loss incurred by the farmers recently due to heavy rains, hailstorms and strong winds, the Cabinet has decided to enhance the relief amount from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre for 76 to 100 per cent for loss of crops.

This measure will give a healing touch to the affected farmers who will be able to get a reasonable financial relief from the government.

The relief rate will be applicable from March 1, it said.

Untimely rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds in the recent past have caused damage to wheat in several parts of the state.

The Cabinet in another decision gave its consent to extend the exemption of 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees on registration of properties till April 30. Earlier, the last date was March 31.

Those opting for registration of land will be exempted from 1 per cent additional stamp duty, 1 per cent fee and 0.25 per cent special fee.

The council of ministers also gave approval for hiring 2,574 'Kisan Mitras' and 108 field supervisors in the agriculture department.

These 'Kisan Mitras' and field supervisors will encourage the farmers to get out of the wheat-paddy circle and cultivate less water guzzling crops like cotton and basmati rice.

This step will act as a catalyst to save precious groundwater of the state by boosting crop diversification programme on one hand and providing employment to the youth of the state on the other, said the statement.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for enactment of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act-2023 to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state.

The main objective of this Act is to ensure hindrance-free canal water to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainage and natural water courses, it said.

Apart from this, the Act will also provide a fair and transparent mechanism for redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water, it added.

At present, the activities relating to irrigation, navigation and drainages in the state are regulated by the British era legislation the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act-1873.

With the passage of time and re-organisation of the state, a number of provisions contained in the said Act have become outlived.

To curb the menace of child and adolescent labour, the Cabinet gave its approval to frame the Punjab Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2023 with amendment in The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 through the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act 2016.

The Cabinet also gave green signal for sending the cases of eight prisoners for seeking premature release of life convicts confined in the jails of the state.

After the nod of Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor under Article 161 of the constitution.

The Cabinet also gave approval for sending the case of special remission to convicts confined in jails of Punjab, in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Topics : Punjab | crop loss

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

