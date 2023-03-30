Punjab govt sets up panel for alternative crops to paddy to save water

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to look at alternative crops that require less water compared to paddy.

Mann said sowing of the paddy crop over the years has led to several problems including depletion of underground water table and issues related to stubble burning.

He said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary which will meet farmers in different villages and see which crops consume less water and bring more income to farmers as a replacement of paddy.

The committee will submit the report to him, he said in a video message.

The CM said his government was taking steps to promote basmati, cotton, moong and pulses.

He said his government wanted to increase the area under the cotton crop.

The CM said from April 1, canal water will be made available for irrigating cotton crop up to tail ends.

He said 33 per cent subsidy was being given on cotton seeds which are certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

He also added that the PAU has undertaken research to come up with new pesticides to check pest attack on the cotton crop.