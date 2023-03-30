close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab govt sets up panel for alternative crops to paddy to save water

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to look at alternative crops that require less water compared to paddy.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to look at alternative crops that require less water compared to paddy.

Mann said sowing of the paddy crop over the years has led to several problems including depletion of underground water table and issues related to stubble burning.

He said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary which will meet farmers in different villages and see which crops consume less water and bring more income to farmers as a replacement of paddy.

The committee will submit the report to him, he said in a video message.

The CM said his government was taking steps to promote basmati, cotton, moong and pulses.

He said his government wanted to increase the area under the cotton crop.

Also Read

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

IRCTC planning to add nutrition to its menu with millet dishes in trains

Taparia family buys India's costliest apartment worth Rs 369 cr in Mumbai

Manish Tewari writes to Om Birla over forest bill sent to joint panel

Government to unveil new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday: Ministry

Disqualification of Rahul, eviction part of political vendetta: Pilot

The CM said from April 1, canal water will be made available for irrigating cotton crop up to tail ends.

He said 33 per cent subsidy was being given on cotton seeds which are certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

He also added that the PAU has undertaken research to come up with new pesticides to check pest attack on the cotton crop.

Topics : Punjab Government | Paddy

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon