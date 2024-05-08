Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today? Check details

India celebrates Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti every year on May 8, 2024. Rabindranath Tagore was a renowned Bengali polymath, who was a poet, writer, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter during the Bengal Renaissance. Tagore has reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th century.

This day holds great cultural significance, especially in the state of West Bengal. Banks remain closed on May 8 in West Bengal, and apart from this, banks will also remain shut on Akshaya Tritiya festival or Akha Teej on May 10.

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar 2024, private and public sector banks in Kolkata will remain closed today, May 8, on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

Although banks will remain shut on May 8 due to Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024, online banking services will remain active throughout the day in the state. Users can use the same to perform transactions, check bank balances, and carry out other tasks from the convenience of their homes. All digital services including mobile banking, UPI and other internet services will remain unaffected due to bank holidays.

Other bank holidays in May 2024

Here are bank holidays in May 2024

May 1, 2024: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 7, 2024: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024:

May 8, 2024: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 10, 2024: Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 13, 2024: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

May 16, 2024: State Day

May 20, 2024: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

May 23, 2024: Buddha Pournima

May 25, 2024: Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares the bank holiday calendar. RBI guidelines determine bank holidays in three categories; Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. State government and regional bank holidays may differ as per local customs and traditions of various states.