Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on September 2 for 'yuva samvad'

Gandhi will visit Raipur to attend 'yuva samvad' on September 2 afternoon and reach out to first time voters, apprising them of the development work that the state government has done, leaders said

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh to address a youth rally on September 2, as the party gears up for assembly polls this year.
Gandhi will visit Raipur to attend 'yuva samvad' on September 2 afternoon and reach out to first time voters, apprising them of the development work that the state government has done, leaders said.
The Congress and the opposition both are eyeing the youth votes in the state.
There are 48 lakh youth voters in the state and out of it 4.43 lakh are first time voters, state government officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Congress

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

