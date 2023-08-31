Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on September 2 for 'yuva samvad'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh to address a youth rally on September 2, as the party gears up for assembly polls this year.
Gandhi will visit Raipur to attend 'yuva samvad' on September 2 afternoon and reach out to first time voters, apprising them of the development work that the state government has done, leaders said.
The Congress and the opposition both are eyeing the youth votes in the state.
There are 48 lakh youth voters in the state and out of it 4.43 lakh are first time voters, state government officials said.
