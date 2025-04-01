Rail passengers pick other options as space crunch hobbles ease of travel

(This is the third and concluding part of our series on regional connectivity in northern India)

Every afteroon, a long line of cars snarls the entry point to Platform 16 of the New Delhi railway station from where blue riband trains like the Rajdhani Express and Duronto operate. The platform, unlike the others at the station, offers a quick entry for cars from the national capital region for passengers to disembark just next to these trains.

As this correspondent discovered in January this year for a railway trip he took, the approach from Bhavbhuti Marg next to the Ajmeri gate