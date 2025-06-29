Railways may waive off clerkage charge on waitlisted ticket refund

The Ministry of Railways is deliberating the possibility of waiving off clerkage charge while refunding the amount for waitlisted tickets upon cancellation or after the passenger chart is prepared, officials aware of the matter said. If the proposal goes through, passengers will see a reduction in cancellation charges.

According to current regulations –- formed in 2015 -– a clerkage charge of ₹60 is applicable on all reserved classes and that of ₹30 is levied on second class unreserved tickets. In the event of a cancellation or waitlisted/reservation against cancellation (RAC) ticket, this clerkage, along with a convenience fee, is not