Home / India News / Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

The collapse had killed a 45-year old cab driver, Ramesh Kumar, and had injured at least eight others

The roof of Delhi airport’s T1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 28, 2024, killing one and injuring eight | File: PTI
The roof of Delhi airport’s T1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 28, 2024, killing one and injuring eight | File: PTI

Deepak Patel New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A flawed design, inferior workmanship, inadequate maintenance, and major discrepancies between design and construction were possible key factors in the collapse of the canopy at Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport on June 28 last year amid heavy rain, according to the report submitted by the expert committee appointed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The collapse had killed a 45-year old cab driver, Ramesh Kumar, and had injured at least eight others.
 
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates India’s largest airport, dismissed the report as “inaccurate’’, claiming it relied on “probabilities, hypothesis, and conjectures” rather than
