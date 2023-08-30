Rains return to Kerala after more than a month, rain deficit at 48%

After a long dry spell, rains have arrived back in Kerala again with the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicting moderate to light rainfall in one or two places in various districts of the state.

The Met department said moderate rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state.

Besides that, light rainfall was likely to occur at some places in the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur districts of Kerala, it said.

Rains have come back after more than a month-long gap to the state which this year has seen a shortfall in monsoon rainfall.

According to the Met department, the deficiency in seasonal rainfall this year from June 1 to August 29 was 48 per cent.

The deficient rainfall has affected the agricultural sector and also resulted in reduction in power generation as many hydro-electric dams were forced to conserve water in their reservoirs.

The low rainfall also resulted in shortage of water in many places in the state with household wells drying up.