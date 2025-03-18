Rajasthan govt's metro train network expansion to be put on track

Metro rail network in Jaipur is likely to be expanded, state government sources said.

“The initial plan is to conduct a study to connect those cities falling within a 45-50 km radius of the capital to the metro. From these places, a large number of people come to the capital for jobs,” sources said.

According to a senior official of Jaipur Metro, the government has expressed intent to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) of Metro Phase Two.

The state has also called for conducting a detailed study to connect towns and small cities falling within 45-50 km radius