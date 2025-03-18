Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt's metro train network expansion to be put on track

Rajasthan govt's metro train network expansion to be put on track

Rajasthan has also called for conducting a detailed study to connect towns and small cities falling within 45-50 km radius of Jaipur to the metro network

“The government has also mentioned in the budget for the year 2024–25 presented in the state assembly a few days back that Jaipur Metro work will be expedited,” the official said.
According to a senior official of Jaipur Metro, the government has expressed intent to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) of Metro Phase Two | Photo: website/ www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Metro rail network in Jaipur is likely to be expanded, state government sources said.
 
“The initial plan is to conduct a study to connect those cities falling within a 45-50 km radius of the capital to the metro. From these places, a large number of people come to the capital for jobs,” sources said.
 
According to a senior official of Jaipur Metro, the government has expressed intent to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) of Metro Phase Two.
 
The state has also called for conducting a detailed study to connect towns and small cities falling within 45-50 km radius
Topics : Rajasthan government Metro Rail Jaipur

