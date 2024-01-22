Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple consecration: Bihar Governor releases special postal cover

Releasing the special cover on the Temple at a function at Raj Bhavan, Arlekar said, "The country has witnessed a historic moment today, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

first look of Lord Ram Lalla

The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday released a special cover of the Postal Department (Bihar Circle) on the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple' after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The Governor said that the Postal Department has been serving the people for more than 150 years and has also been playing a leading role in keeping the heritage alive through special souvenirs like stamps and special covers.
Releasing the special cover on the Temple at a function at Raj Bhavan, Arlekar said, "The country has witnessed a historic moment today, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is a privilege for me to release the special cover on Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Anil Kumar, said this special cover is dedicated to Lord Ram's visit to Bihar.
Many postal stamps have already been issued on Lord Ram, he said.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

