Rebellions in Congress: Sachin Pilot continues tirade against Gehlot regime

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has not had a tranquil moment in the past four and a half years. But top state Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s latest tirade against the Gehlot regime has both angered and confused the supporters of the chief minister.
On April 11, Pilot sat under a large banner with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture, on a hunger strike. The banner said he was protesting against corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje regime and the implied inaction of the government (led by his own party) against the scams. While his supporters asked in full-throated roars that Pilot be made chief minister, no MLA loyal to him could be spotted.
He also demanded that a probe be launched against the former Indian Premier League commissioner, Lalit Modi, who has been accused of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or