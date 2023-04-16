Rebellions in Congress: Sachin Pilot continues tirade against Gehlot regime

He also demanded that a probe be launched against the former Indian Premier League commissioner, Lalit Modi, who has been accused of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion.



On April 11, Pilot sat under a large banner with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture, on a hunger strike. The banner said he was protesting against corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje regime and the implied inaction of the government (led by his own party) against the scams. While his supporters asked in full-throated roars that Pilot be made chief minister, no MLA loyal to him could be spotted.