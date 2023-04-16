close

Rebellions in Congress: Sachin Pilot continues tirade against Gehlot regime

Sachin Pilot has sought accountability from a government led by his own party to explain inaction against corruption charges against the BJP. But there could be more here than meets the eye

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Sachin Pilot (centre) sitting on a hunger strike on April 11
Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has not had a tranquil moment in the past four and a half years. But top state Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s latest tirade against the Gehlot regime has both angered and confused the supporters of the chief minister.
 
On April 11, Pilot sat under a large banner with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture, on a hunger strike. The banner said he was protesting against corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje regime and the implied inaction of the government (led by his own party) against the scams. While his supporters asked in full-throated roars that Pilot be made chief minister, no MLA loyal to him could be spotted.
 
He also demanded that a probe be launched against the former Indian Premier League commissioner, Lalit Modi, who has been accused of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion.
 
Topics : Congress | rajasthan | Sachin Pilot | Ashok Gehlot | Politics

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

