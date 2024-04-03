Retail, food and education top tech layoffs list so far in 2024, shows data

Some sectors accounted for the bulk of the fresh layoffs in the startup technology space in 2024.

Around 85 per cent of the layoffs in the public domain are from three sectors, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Retail accounted for the largest share (44 per cent), followed by food (22 per cent) and education (20 per cent). The numbers have been collated based on media reports.

While not an exact measure of the jobs lost, it can be considered broadly indicative of the trend. The website primarily covers jobs lost in startups rather than bluechip