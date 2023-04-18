Revenue from Indian fantasy sports to top Rs 25,000 cr by FY27: Report

The Indian fantasy sports industry has had a prodigious rise in recent years, with revenue from the sector having grown by 31 per cent to reach Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. This figure is expected to cross Rs 25,240 crore by FY27 at a 33 per cent CAGR, said a recent report.
With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and an estimated 180 million users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. Currently valued at Rs 75,000 crore, the sector is projected to reach 500 million in the next five years, according to a report by The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte India.
A fantasy sport is a game, often played using the Internet, where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams composed of proxies of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. Popular fantasy gaming platforms in India include two out the three gaming unicorns (firms with a valuation of over $1 billion) – Dream11 and MPL.
"Our analysis suggests that fantasy sports hold tremendous potential to help build a resilient sports ecosystem in India and significantly contribute to the nation's digital economy,” said Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India. “The increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, new innovations, investor confidence and growing consumer demand will help generate fresh prospects for entrepreneurs and stimulate advancement of this sector in India."
The central government recently notified new rules for online gaming with a provision of creating multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. These rules, industry watchers say, will provide much needed regulatory certainty to the sector and, in turn, further accelerate growth. Some lingering concerns, however, remain.
Despite central regulations, many states have expressed apprehension towards online gaming. Case in point, Tamil Nadu’s recent blanket ban on e-gambling websites, which threw a spanner in the works for many gaming firms with operations in the state.
"The varied responses from states was simply because they were lacking clarity on the definition and regulations around games of chance and skills. Now that MeitY has provided a clearer regulatory framework, we expect a more uniform acceptance of fantasy sports as games of skill," said Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, FIFS.
"Our main aim would be to help the SRBs with our full contribution in terms of industry insights, and/or any logistical and technological help needed from our side. We would also like to ensure that SRBs give space to representatives of industry bodies," he added.
(With inputs from Raghav Agarwal)
· Fantasy sports firms invested Rs 3,100 crore in sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This is projected to hit Rs 6,500 crore in FY27
Indian FS Market Snapshot:
|Revenue from Fantasy Sports Platforms (INR cr)
|Year
|Amount
|FY21
|5,200
|FY22
|6,800
|FY25E
|15,170
|FY27E
|25,300
|User Base (million)
|Year
|Total Users
|FY21
|130
|FY23
|180
|FY27E
|500
|Reveue Contributions to the Exchequer (INR cr)
|Period
|GST
|Corporate Tax + TDS
|FY18-22
|2,800
|1,700
|FY23-27
|17,500
|13,000
|Direct and Indirect Employment Generated by FSPs Over the Years
|Year
|Direct Employment
|Indirect Employment
|2018
|1700
|2100
|2019
|2800
|4200
|2020
|3400
|5100
|2022
|5000
|7000
|2023E
|5300
|8000
|2024E
|5700
|8600
|2025E
|6100
|9200
|2026E
|6500
|9800
|2027E
|7000
|10500
|Demographic Profile
|Age Distribution of FS users
|Age Range
|% share
|18-24
|35%
|25-34
|40%
|35+
|25%
|Region-wise Split for Transactions Initiated on FSPs
|Region
|% share
|Tier 1
|40%
|Tier 2 & 3
|60%
Source: FIFS-Deloitte