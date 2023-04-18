Revenue from Indian fantasy sports to top Rs 25,000 cr by FY27: Report

The Indian fantasy sports industry has had a prodigious rise in recent years, with revenue from the sector having grown by 31 per cent to reach Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. This figure is expected to cross Rs 25,240 crore by FY27 at a 33 per cent CAGR, said a recent report.

With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and an estimated 180 million users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. Currently valued at Rs 75,000 crore, the sector is projected to reach 500 million in the next five years, according to a report by The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte India.

A fantasy sport is a game, often played using the Internet, where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams composed of proxies of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. Popular fantasy gaming platforms in India include two out the three gaming unicorns (firms with a valuation of over $1 billion) – Dream11 and MPL.

"Our analysis suggests that fantasy sports hold tremendous potential to help build a resilient sports ecosystem in India and significantly contribute to the nation's digital economy,” said Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India. “The increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, new innovations, investor confidence and growing consumer demand will help generate fresh prospects for entrepreneurs and stimulate advancement of this sector in India."

The central government recently notified new rules for online gaming with a provision of creating multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. These rules, industry watchers say, will provide much needed regulatory certainty to the sector and, in turn, further accelerate growth. Some lingering concerns, however, remain.

Despite central regulations, many states have expressed apprehension towards online gaming. Case in point, Tamil Nadu’s recent blanket ban on e-gambling websites, which threw a spanner in the works for many gaming firms with operations in the state.

"The varied responses from states was simply because they were lacking clarity on the definition and regulations around games of chance and skills. Now that MeitY has provided a clearer regulatory framework, we expect a more uniform acceptance of fantasy sports as games of skill," said Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, FIFS.

"Our main aim would be to help the SRBs with our full contribution in terms of industry insights, and/or any logistical and technological help needed from our side. We would also like to ensure that SRBs give space to representatives of industry bodies," he added.

(With inputs from Raghav Agarwal)

Fantasy sports: The story in numbers · The sector brought in Rs 15,000 cr in FDI in FY22, is estimated to have mopped up Rs 25,000 cr in FY23



· Contributed Rs 4,500 crore in taxes until FY22, likely to reach Rs 26,000 crore by FY27

· Fantasy sports firms invested Rs 3,100 crore in sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This is projected to hit Rs 6,500 crore in FY27

Indian FS Market Snapshot:



Revenue from Fantasy Sports Platforms (INR cr) Year Amount FY21 5,200 FY22 6,800 FY25E 15,170 FY27E 25,300 User Base (million) Year Total Users FY21 130 FY23 180 FY27E 500 Reveue Contributions to the Exchequer (INR cr) Period GST Corporate Tax + TDS FY18-22 2,800 1,700 FY23-27 17,500 13,000 Direct and Indirect Employment Generated by FSPs Over the Years Year Direct Employment Indirect Employment 2018 1700 2100 2019 2800 4200 2020 3400 5100 2022 5000 7000 2023E 5300 8000 2024E 5700 8600 2025E 6100 9200 2026E 6500 9800 2027E 7000 10500 Demographic Profile Age Distribution of FS users Age Range % share 18-24 35% 25-34 40% 35+ 25% Region-wise Split for Transactions Initiated on FSPs Region % share Tier 1 40% Tier 2 & 3 60%

Source: FIFS-Deloitte