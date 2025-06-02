Rising Covid cases hit hotel bookings in Rajasthan amid travel fears

Hotel bookings in Rajasthan have been affected by the recent reports of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, despite the latest strain being considered as milder.

“The return of coronavirus is reducing the number of tourists in Rajasthan. There is a continuous decline in hotel bookings. In such a situation, the tourism industry could see the monsoon tourism season from July to September going underutilised,” Gaurav Khandelwal, a travel agent, said.

Around 98 Covid-positive cases and one related death have been reported in Rajasthan from January