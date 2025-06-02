Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rising Covid cases hit hotel bookings in Rajasthan amid travel fears

Rising Covid cases hit hotel bookings in Rajasthan amid travel fears

Tourism contributes around 12 per cent to 14 per cent to Rajasthan's economy, according to industry estimates. Over 7.5 million people are employed in the industry

Covid-19 surge India
premium

According to Sanjay Kaushik, a tour operator and industry expert, the next week will be crucial in determining Covid’s impact on tourism. | Photo: AdobeStock

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hotel bookings in Rajasthan have been affected by the recent reports of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, despite the latest strain being considered as milder.
 
“The return of coronavirus is reducing the number of tourists in Rajasthan. There is a continuous decline in hotel bookings. In such a situation, the tourism industry could see the monsoon tourism season from July to September going underutilised,” Gaurav Khandelwal, a travel agent, said. 
Around 98 Covid-positive cases and one related death have been reported in Rajasthan from January
Topics : Coronavirus rajasthan Rajasthan government
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon