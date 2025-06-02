Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

The US authorities are probing whether Adani's firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates

Adani group

Certain tankers regularly traveling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf displayed behaviors typical of ships aiming to circumvent sanctions, the report stated.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group companies are under inquiry by US prosecutors into whether they have been involved in importing Iranian petrochemical products, according to a WSJ report.
 
The US authorities are probing whether Adani’s firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates. Certain tankers regularly traveling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf displayed behaviors typical of ships aiming to circumvent sanctions, the report stated.
 
Bribery charges
 
Previously, US prosecutors had accused executives from the Adani Group, which has business interests ranging from ports to renewable energy, of involvement in bribery. Authorities claimed that Adani, along with seven other individuals, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian officials. This was allegedly done to secure contracts anticipated to generate $2 billion in profits over two decades and to facilitate the construction of India’s largest solar power project.
 
 
Additionally, prosecutors alleged that the Adanis, along with a former Adani Green Energy CEO, Vneet Jaain, secured over $3 billion in loans and bonds while concealing the corruption from lenders and investors. 

The bribery controversy also sparked concerns over Adani Group’s market and public disclosure practices. Prosecutors accused the company of issuing misleading statements earlier this year regarding its awareness of the US investigation.
 
Fundraising plans
 
Recently, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., has given the green light to raise ₹4,300 crore ($502 million) through a stake sale. According to an exchange filing on Saturday, the company’s board approved the plan to secure the funds via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.
 
The Adani Group is gradually regaining investor trust after the founder’s US indictment dampened sentiment. In April, the group raised approximately $750 million for an acquisition, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to nearly a third of the bond offering. Just last week, its ports arm secured $150 million in a bilateral loan from DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
 
(With inputs from agencies) 
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

