Rising student suicides put focus on India's mental health debate

Rising student suicides put focus on India's mental health debate

From 'coaching capital' Kota in Rajasthan to industrialised Maharashtra, young people are battling stress

File image of a rope signifying suicide

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

The death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student who died by suicide at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, has stoked a diplomatic row and made mental health a talking point.
 
In just two months of 2025, six young people have died by suicide in Kota, the “coaching capital” where thousands prepare for annual entrance exams to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other premier colleges. Kota recorded 26 student suicides in 2023 and 17 in 2024, while 37 students died by suicide between 2019-20 and 2023-24 across 11 out of the 23 sought-after IITs, according to media
Topics : suicides student suicide Mental health

