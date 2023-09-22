close
SC dismisses PIL seeking independent audit of source code of EVMs

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an audit of the software used in electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the Election Commission

The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. (Photo: pib.nic.in)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an audit of the software used in electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the Election Commission.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said no actionable material that the poll panel acted in breach of constitutional mandate in holding polls has been placed before it.
The Election Commission is entrusted with the control over elections. Presently, the petitioner places no actionable material before this court to show that the poll panel has acted in breach of its constitutional mandate. There is no material before us which casts doubt on EVMs, the bench said.
Before filing the petition, PIL petitioner Sunil Ahya had made representations to the Election Commission seeking an independent audit of the source code of the EVMs.
The source code is the brain behind the EVM and it is about survival of democracy, Ahya said.

Topics : EVMs Supreme Court Election campaign Auditing EVM machine

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

