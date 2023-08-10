Confirmation

Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of 77th Independence Day

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort

Delhi Police

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.
"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Narendra Modi Delhi Police Red Fort

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

