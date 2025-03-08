Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Security forces stop Meitei body''s peace march in Manipur's Imphal West

Security forces stop Meitei body''s peace march in Manipur's Imphal West

Security forces stopped the procession, taken out by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations at Sekmai, some 18 km from Imphal, and asked organisers to join government's free movement initiative

Security, Manipur Security

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A peace march conducted by a Meitei body was stopped in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday as the programme coincided with the government's initiative to resume inter-district bus services to ensure free movement of people, police said.

Security forces stopped the procession, taken out by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations at Sekmai, some 18 km from Imphal, and asked the organisers to join the government's free movement initiative.  ALSO READ: Meitei alliance, Thadou Inpi demand NRC,ST list revision in Manipur

Members of the Meitei body insisted that free movement means travel by anybody and demanded that they be allowed to go in the vehicles arranged by them.

 

"If they (volunteers) wanted to participate in the free movement initiative, they may go through the vehicles arranged by the government," a police officer said.

Federation of Civil Society Organisations president T Manihar said, "The purpose of the march is to bring peace in the state. If the government is not in a position to allow the free movement of the public, what is the need for making the announcement?"  The inter-district bus services resumed on Saturday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Also Read

Security, Manipur Security

Meitei alliance, Thadou Inpi demand NRC,ST list revision in Manipur

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Over 1,000 illegal arms given up during surrender period in Manipur: Police

Manipur,Biren Singh

Kuki-Zo groups from Manipur stage protest in Delhi, demand separate UT

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah reviews Manipur situation, directs forces to ensure free movement

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Manipur Governor

Manipur guv extends deadline for surrender of looted, illegal arms

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation of the northeastern state, he said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway

Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

women day achievers

Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

Debt

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Will deliver everything that we have promised: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

K'taka budget model for country, boosts 'Brand Bengaluru': Dy CM Shivakumar

Topics : Manipur govt Manipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon