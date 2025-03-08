Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

International Women's Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended these trailblazing women for their remarkable contributions to society and their role in shaping a developed India

women day achievers

PM Modi handed over his social media accounts to six accomplished women from various fields on Saturday. | Credit:X@narendramodi

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating International Women’s Day (March 8) by handing over his social media accounts to six accomplished women from various fields on Saturday. 
 
The gesture reflects PM's commitment to "Nari Shakti" (women empowerment), allowing these achievers to share their inspiring journeys. The women featured were Vaishali Rameshbabu from Chennai, Dr Anjlee Agarwal from Delhi, Anita Devi from Nalanda, Elina Mishra from Bhubaneswar, Ajaita Shah from Rajasthan, and Shilpi Soni from Sagar.  
 
Vaishali Rameshbabu
The first to take charge of the Prime Minister’s social media on Saturday was chess prodigy Vaishali Rameshbabu. She began competing in chess at the age of six and earned the prestigious title of Chess Grandmaster in 2023. Her remarkable skills and strategic brilliance have brought international recognition to India.   
 

Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni  
Scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni jointly managed the PM’s social media accounts, representing India’s advancements in science and technology.  
- Elina Mishra is a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai.  
- Shilpi Soni is a space scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).   
 
Ajaita Shah
Ajaita Shah, the founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, has been instrumental in fostering rural entrepreneurship. Her initiative has empowered over 35,000 digitally-enabled women entrepreneurs, helping them become self-reliant business owners and last-mile distributors of essential products and services, thereby strengthening rural economies.   
 
Anita Devi
Referred to as the “Mushroom Lady of Bihar,” Anita Devi established the Madhopur Farmers Producers Company in 2016. Through mushroom farming, she has uplifted numerous rural women, creating employment opportunities and promoting financial independence.   
 
Dr Anjlee Agarwal  
A champion for universal accessibility, Dr Anjlee Agarwal is the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility. With over three decades of dedication, she has worked to ensure inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure, particularly in schools and public spaces, to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.   
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended these trailblazing women for their remarkable contributions to society and their role in shaping a developed India. In a post on X, he wrote, “Their determination and success remind us of the boundless potential women hold. Today and every day, we celebrate their contributions in shaping a Viksit Bharat.”

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

