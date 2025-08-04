Shibu Soren death updates: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren
BS Web Team New Delhi
Founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on Monday (August 4, 2025) morning. He was popularly known as ‘Dishom Guru or Guruji’.
Soren had been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for over a month due to a kidney-related issue.
4:33 PM
We are stunned by this loss: BJP MP Deepak Prakash
BJP MP Deepak Prakash described Shibu Soren as the "voice of Jharkhand" and said that his struggle for a separate state marked a turning point in India's political history.
4:22 PM
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoles former Jharkhand CM's demise
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the passing away of the valiant fighter, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren. "My deepest condolences and prayers for his son, Hemant Soren, the entire family and all followers of Guruji in the state and across the world", the CM said.
3:56 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day to honour late MP Shibu Soren
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as a mark of respect following the passing of sitting MP Shibu Soren. Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference, after which members stood in silence to pay tribute to the departed leader.
3:45 PM
Shibu Soren death: 'Popular mass leader' who left behind a lasting legacy, says JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha
"Even when Bihar and Jharkhand were one, he was a member of the Bihar legislative assembly and later a minister from Bihar. He was a popular mass leader, and on behalf of my party, I offer my condolences," JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.
3:38 PM
Shibu Soren's death is 'a great loss to the nation and the political field': DMK leader Tiruchi Siva
"Shibu Soren was unwell for quite some time, but what has happened today is still unexpected. He was a tall leader of the country. His contribution to politics and the lives of people was remarkable. He has left a very good track record," DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said.
3:34 PM
Shibu Soren’s mortal remains to reach Ranchi today, last rites tomorrow
The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren will be brought to Ranchi from Delhi around 5.30 pm on Monday, a JMM leader said. His body will be taken to his native village in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, he said.
