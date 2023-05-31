close

Siddaramaiah urges Shinde to release water to K'taka district hit by summer

In his letter to Shinde, which was also marked to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Siddaramaiah cited severe summer situation prevailing in the northern districts of Karnataka

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday requested his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to release water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and from Ujjani reservoir to Bhima river for drinking water needs in the State.

In his letter to Shinde, which was also marked to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Siddaramaiah cited severe summer situation prevailing in the northern districts of Karnataka.

"The North Karnataka districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri and Raichur are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to severe summer since March, 2023," the Chief Minister said in his letter.

According to him, the Karnataka government had earlier requested for three TMC water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and three TMC from Ujjani reservoir to Bhima river to meet the drinking water needs of human beings and livestock.

Accordingly, in the first fortnight of May, the Maharashtra government released one TMC of water to Krishna river. In this regard, Siddaramaiah thanked the Maharashtra government.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the monsoon is yet to commence while there is a severe summer situation in the northern districts and people and livestock need water for domestic use.

"I request you to direct the authorities concerned to immediately release two TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and three TMC from Ujjani reservoir to Bhima reservoir to meet the drinking water needs," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Maharashtra

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

