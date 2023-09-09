Confirmation

Siddhanta Medicity partners with UK firm to raise $108 mn for cell therapy

The investment of USD 108 million will play a pivotal role in establishing stem cell research centres, treatment facilities, and advanced laboratories

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Bhopal-based healthcare institution Siddhanta Medicity looks to raise around USD 108 million (around Rs 826 crore) in partnership with a UK-based firm for advancing clinical research and development in the field of cell therapies, a release said on Saturday.
The investment of USD 108 million will play a pivotal role in establishing stem cell research centres, treatment facilities, and advanced laboratories, Dr. Subodh Varsheny, the managing director of the Bhopal-based health institution said.
The institution has tied up with UK-based SRAM &AM Group to raise funds to advance clinical research and development in the field of NK Cell and Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies, the statement said.
The SRAM &AM Group has also tied up with biopharmaceutical company Cellaax, which is engaged in the research and development of advanced cellular therapy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma sector Pharma industry Fundraising

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

