Siddhanta Medicity partners with UK firm to raise $108 mn for cell therapy

Bhopal-based healthcare institution Siddhanta Medicity looks to raise around USD 108 million (around Rs 826 crore) in partnership with a UK-based firm for advancing clinical research and development in the field of cell therapies, a release said on Saturday.

The investment of USD 108 million will play a pivotal role in establishing stem cell research centres, treatment facilities, and advanced laboratories, Dr. Subodh Varsheny, the managing director of the Bhopal-based health institution said.

The institution has tied up with UK-based SRAM &AM Group to raise funds to advance clinical research and development in the field of NK Cell and Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies, the statement said.

The SRAM &AM Group has also tied up with biopharmaceutical company Cellaax, which is engaged in the research and development of advanced cellular therapy.

