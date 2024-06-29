Business Standard
Significance and implications of the ongoing placement blues at IITs

With the rise of the 'unplaced', getting into an IIT no longer guarantees a good career. What is the way out?

placement jobs employment
Premium

Coaching institutes across the country witnessed a steep drop in intake during the pandemic due to limited social access

Ahona Chakravarty New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Across coaching centres as well as homes of adolescents, an often-heard war cry is: “Ek bar IIT chale jao, life set hai (once you join an IIT, you are guaranteed a good life).” Right now, many would be questioning that.

Getting into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is not easy. Of the 1,415,110 students who appeared in the JEE-Main 2024, less than 2 per cent would find a seat. The IIT acceptance rate is said to be lower than that of the famed MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA).

But now, in a turn of events, passing out

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

