Situation under control in Thane's Bhiwandi after clash: Official

In a video message to the public, Dahikar said police will conduct an impartial probe and take action against those behind the incident. He also appealed to people not to believe in rumours

Press Trust of India Thane
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

The law and order situation is under control in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town, where two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago, said a senior police official on Friday.
According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in the town and their intervention.
Mohan Dahikar, who replaced Dr Srikant Paropkari as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area, said the situation is under control. Dr Paropakari has been transferred to the Thane police headquarters.
In a video message to the public, Dahikar said police will conduct an impartial probe and take action against those behind the incident. He also appealed to people not to believe in rumours.
 
The incident where two Ganesh mandals or community groups fought over whose idol was to be immersed first was condemnable but the police handled the overall situation during the festival effectively, said the NCP (SP) MP.
The abrupt transfer of Dr Paropkari sent a wrong signal, Mhatre said in a statement, adding that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ganesh Thane Maharashtra

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

