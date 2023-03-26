State scan: BJP bets big on PESA to woo tribal turf in Madhya Pradesh

In this section

MGNREGS pay still below minimum wage in several states, shows data

An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

Delhi reports 153 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate crosses 9% in last 24 hrs

J&K's losses on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 cr: Chief secy

Assembly elections: A test of BJP's defence in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Here's what happened in 5 key seats

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

What does it take to become a national party?

With just about eight months left for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is firming up its strategy. The party has still not recovered from the shock of losing

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com