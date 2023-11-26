Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

States to miss capex targets this fiscal on fall in revenue, polls : Report

A steep fall in revenue receipts will further lead to a major compression in state capex, which during the first half of FY24 rose to a record 35 per cent, Icra Ratings Chief Economist said

taxes, tax collections, GST, revenues, economy, growth

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several states are likely to miss their capital expenditure targets for the ongoing fiscal due to polls and fall in revenue, according to an analysis.
A steep fall in revenue receipts will further lead to a major compression in state capex, which during the first half of FY24 rose to a record 35 per cent, Icra Ratings Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
To maintain their Budget estimates, 21 states -- whose capex and other macro data is available -- will have to ensure that the capex run run rate is maintained at 28 per cent in the second half, which is unlikely, since model code of conduct is likely to take effect in the March quarter before the general elections, Nayar said.
The combined revenue and fiscal deficits of these 21 states widened to Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh crore, respectively, in the April-September period, from Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 2.4 lakh crore, respectively, in the year-ago period.
The report excludes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland.
While the growth of combined revenue receipts and expenditure of these 21 states in the period under review trailed Budget estimates, their capital outlays and net lending were higher.
This was boosted by the early releases under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investments (or capex loan) in the April-October period of the current fiscal, Nayar said.
This contributed to the increase in capex as a proportion of Budget estimates to 35 per cent in the first half of the fiscal from previous years' average of 30 per cent, she said.
Revenue receipts and expenditure increase by sub-10 per cent in the April-September period were significantly below the growth budgeted for the year.
The growth in combined revenue receipts of the 21 states slowed to 8.4 per cent in the period under review from 26.4 per cent in the year-ago period, mainly led by sharp contraction in grants from the Centre.
Simultaneously, the annualised growth of combined revenue expenditure of these 21 states eased to 9.6 per cent in the first half from 15.5 per cent a year earlier.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Telecom sector to see 7-9% revenue growth, Rs 70,000 cr capex in FY24: ICRA

Expect premium hotel occupancy in India to be at decadal-high of 72%: Icra

Corporate hospitals to see 8-10% revenue growth in FY24: ICRA Ratings

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: IAF flies in 'critical DRDO equipment' to site

India crushing terrorism with courage: PM Modi on 26/11 attack anniversary

Congress extends Dalit outreach programme in UP till December end

7 officials suspended for security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Cong requests EC to restrict BRS from stating Rythu Bandhu sum in rallies

Moreover, both revenue receipts and expenditure trailed the 18-19 per cent expansion indicated in their Budget estimates.
Barring Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Bengal, the capital expenditure of the remaining 16 states expanded in high double-digits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : State revenues fiscal year cycle ICRA Budget States budget

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon