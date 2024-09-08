Statsguru: Monsoon migration lowers MGNREGS work demand in August

Business Standard
Overall demand for work under the scheme has dipped since the pandemic when over 133 million people sought work. In FY24, the demand had declined to 93.2 million individuals

Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Monsoon migration of India’s unskilled labour to agriculture led to a decline in work demand under the rural employment guarantee scheme this August for a 10th consecutive month.
 
About 18.9 million individuals applied for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in August, a 17 per cent dip compared to the same month in 2023. The demand declined by 22.5 per cent in June and by 21.6 per cent in July.
 
Overall demand for work under the scheme has dipped since the pandemic, when over 133 million people sought work. In FY24, the demand had declined

