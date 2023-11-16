Strengthening financial propriety in G20 nations will benefit economy: Prez

Strengthening financial propriety in the Group of 20 (G20) countries will immensely benefit the global economy, as they constitute nearly 85 per cent of the world economy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday while addressing the 3rd Audit Diwas celebrations.

“The conduct of the G20 meeting in India was hailed across the globe. The G20 countries constitute around 85 per cent of the global economy. That's why strengthening financial propriety and governance in these countries will greatly benefit the world economy. I also congratulate the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for chairing the Supreme Audit Institutions during India's presidency,” the President said.

The President said that India's leading position in the world community is also visible in the field of audit.

“The emphasis on the issues of the blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence during India's presidency of the Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI 20) is a good effort to prepare a roadmap for the future,” the President said.

Besides, the President also said that the entire team of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is expected to contribute as a controller and an examiner who is both a companion and a guide in the country's developmental journey, as the CAG will have an important role in making India the third-largest economy in the world.



Further, she emphasised that auditors should be considered facilitators of good governance, not critics, and that they should be considered guides whose scrutiny teaches us to follow the right path.

She also congratulated the CAG on taking many forward-looking steps, including the establishment of the Centre for Data Management and Analytics, in which digital technology and other modern methods are being used in line with the future. The CAG has also acted as an external auditor for the institutions affiliated with the United Nations.