Sugar companies, govt eye truce on ethanol ban from sugarcane juice

With sugar firms protesting against the government decision to halt production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup in 2023-24 supply year, the Centre along with oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trying to work out a compromise formula.

This could include a higher price for ethanol produced from B-heavy and C-heavy mola­sses and also allowing some portion of the ethanol to be produced from juice after augmenting sugar supplies in 2023-24. However, there won’t be any rollback of the December 7 order that stopped production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup for the 2023-24 supply year, which started in November, sources said.



The sugar companies are believed to have said that around 2.3 million tonnes (mt) of extra sugar