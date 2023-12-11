Sensex (0.15%)
Sugar companies, govt eye truce on ethanol ban from sugarcane juice

No rollback of December 7 order; firms call for one-time waiver

sugarcane farmers
Premium

sugarcane farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
With sugar firms protesting against the government decision to halt production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup in 2023-24 supply year, the Centre along with oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trying to work out a compromise formula.

This could include a higher price for ethanol produced from B-heavy and C-heavy mola­sses and also allowing some portion of the ethanol to be produced from juice after augmenting sugar supplies in 2023-24. However, there won’t be any rollback of the December 7 order that stopped production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup for the 2023-24 supply year, which started in November, sources said.
 
The sugar companies are believed to have said that around 2.3 million tonnes (mt) of extra sugar

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
