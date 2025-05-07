Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sustainable transport to find way into national climate action plan

This will be the first inclusion of a new mission in the NAPCC in over a decade

The new mission would address vehicular emissions and develop green policies in the transport sector to achieve net-zero targets, said three officials who did not wish to be named.

Puja DasDhruvaksh Saha Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:06 AM IST

In a move aimed at formalising its efforts to decarbonise the highly polluting transport sectors, the Centre will add a mission for “sustainable transport” in its National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC), it is learnt. 
This will be the first inclusion of a new mission in the NAPCC in over a decade. And with this, India will join the European Union, a few developed nations, and African nations, which have similar programmes.
  The new mission would address vehicular emissions and develop green policies in the transport sector to achieve net-zero targets, said three officials who did not wish
