Sustainable transport to find way into national climate action plan

In a move aimed at formalising its efforts to decarbonise the highly polluting transport sectors, the Centre will add a mission for “sustainable transport” in its National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC), it is learnt.

This will be the first inclusion of a new mission in the NAPCC in over a decade. And with this, India will join the European Union, a few developed nations, and African nations, which have similar programmes.

The new mission would address vehicular emissions and develop green policies in the transport sector to achieve net-zero targets, said three officials who did not wish