T-shirts, masks, banners: Poll paraphernalia misses on-ground excitement

The 18th Lok Sabha election begins in less than a week, but the demand for campaign material and merchandise is yet to pick up across cities.

Businesses engaged in the manufacture and sale of election paraphernalia – banners, badges, pamphlets, t-shirts, caps, bags, cutouts and masks – say compared to the last general election in 2019, the scene is muted.

Turns out that in the last 10 years, the business of election merchandise has shrunk to less than half, with the focus shifting to campaigning through digital platforms. Earlier, each candidate would spend an average of Rs 12-15 lakh on