Lok Sabha elections: Parties line up merchandise, but demand is muted

With the 18th Lok Sabha elections beginning in a few weeks, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their visibility. A plethora of merchandise, including t-shirts, mugs, caps, mufflers, and badges -- adorned with party logos and leaders' photos -- are now available on various online and offline platforms.

The demand for such merchandise surges once all the candidates are announced, said a spokesperson for Fibre to Fashion, a Tamil Nadu-based customised t-shirt selling firm. “The enquiries have, however, risen as the dates of the polls have been announced.”

“Merchandise plays a key role in creating buzz about