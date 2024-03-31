Lok Sabha polls: Memes become a favoured tool to connect with young voters

From the unveiling of electoral bond data to the long-anticipated arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the surprise entries and departures in political parties, the road to the 18th Lok Sabha elections has been a whirlwind of political spins, and memes have surfaced as a potent campaigning tool. “Memes are like magic tricks in politics, particularly for the younger generation who favour visuals over text,” said Vinay Kulkarni, head of the Pune-based political digital marketing agency, Social Rajneeti.



An analysis of the official Instagram accounts of three major political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (7.5 million followers), Indian