Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Memes become a favoured tool to connect with young voters

The race for creativity, the accessibility of tools, and the urgency of elections often blur the line between what is humorous and what is offensive

lok sabha, election
Premium

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
From the unveiling of electoral bond data to the long-anticipated arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the surprise entries and departures in political parties, the road to the 18th Lok Sabha elections has been a whirlwind of political spins, and memes have surfaced as a potent campaigning tool. “Memes are like magic tricks in politics, particularly for the younger generation who favour visuals over text,” said Vinay Kulkarni, head of the Pune-based political digital marketing agency, Social Rajneeti. 
 
An analysis of the official Instagram accounts of three major political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (7.5 million followers), Indian

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case linked to Amit Shah

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

AR Rahman files Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Modi reignites Katchatheevu controversy, Cong say 'distortion of history'

Last 10 years a trailer: PM Modi vows big steps in 100 days of new govt

INDIA bloc urges 'immediate release' of Kejriwal and Soren at Delhi rally

I-T, CBI also detected Rs 45 cr kickback used in AAP Goa poll campaign: ED

PM's guarantee like Chinese goods, only meant for polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections indian politics defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon