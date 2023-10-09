close
Teachers play key role in instilling nationalism among students: Tripura CM

"But at one time, extreme anarchy was created in educational institutions in the name of movements in the state," Saha added

Manik Saha

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that teachers have a major responsibility in guiding the students in the right direction in the spirit of nationalism.
The Chief Minister said this while attending the inaugural session of Tripura Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shaikshik Sangh's Annual General Meeting 2023 at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Auditorium, Tripura University.
"Educational institutions are sacred places. Here, children are taught to become true human beings. So, the state government will not tolerate chaos in educational institutions. In this case, teachers also have important duties to perform," Saha said.
"Due to the strong efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing in every field, including the education sector. At the recently held G-20 summit in India, the Prime Minister strongly expressed the desire to make India a global leader. For this reason, special importance has been given to the expansion of quality education," Saha added.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister also stated that the state government is working diligently towards the expansion of quality education in alignment with the central government.
"But at one time, extreme anarchy was created in educational institutions in the name of movements in the state. At present, a healthy environment has been established in all educational institutions in the state," added Saha.

During the event, Dr. Gangaprasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura Central University, General Secretary of Tripura Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shaikshik Sangh, Tirtharam Reang, and Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Sangh, Mahendra Kapoor, also spoke on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

