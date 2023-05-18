close

Armies, police bust terrorist hideout in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch district

Security forces on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

IANS Srinagar
Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Security forces on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said a joint team of the Army and local police detected a hideout in the Kasbalari village of Mendhar tehsil in the district during searches of the area.

The search party found an IED and other explosive material hidden inside the hideout.

"An improvised explosive device (IED) and other explosive material found inside the hideout was defused safely by the bomb disposal squad in presence of the village Sarpanch," officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

